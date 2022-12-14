Savior LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savior LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $419.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

