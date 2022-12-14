Savior LLC Sells 875 Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Savior LLC cut its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

