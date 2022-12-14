Savior LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Up 0.1 %

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

