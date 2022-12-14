Savior LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Savior LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,287,000 after purchasing an additional 458,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS INDA opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

