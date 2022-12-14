Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 108,928 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
