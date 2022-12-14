Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

