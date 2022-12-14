Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

