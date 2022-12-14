Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 2,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,017. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

