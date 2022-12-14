Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. 12,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,060. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44.

