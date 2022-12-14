Scotiabank Downgrades Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) to Sector Perform

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.25 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
