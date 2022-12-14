Scotiabank Downgrades Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) to Sector Perform

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.25 on Monday.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

