Scotiabank Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTSHF remained flat at $16.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.