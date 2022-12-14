Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 297,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

