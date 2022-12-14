Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

