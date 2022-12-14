ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 5.6% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $97,485,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

