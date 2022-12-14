Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 396463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$936.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,494.76. In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76. Also, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16. Insiders sold 21,085 shares of company stock valued at $189,318 over the last quarter.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

