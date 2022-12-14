Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.28).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,307.60 ($28.31). The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,354.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,258.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £162.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.08. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.37).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

