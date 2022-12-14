Shentu (CTK) Tops One Day Volume of $3.70 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $66.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,552,429 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

