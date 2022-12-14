Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Down 4%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

