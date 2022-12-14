Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Increases By 44.5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $371.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
