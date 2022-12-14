Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 45.9%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWAGF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.