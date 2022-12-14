Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Expands By 26.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BIOC has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

