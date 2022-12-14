Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5,395.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 475,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.