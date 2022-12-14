Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MVT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
