Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Rises By 117.6%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 14,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bonso Electronics International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

