Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 47.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

