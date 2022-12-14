Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Decreases By 75.8%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.04. 62,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,874. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.05.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

About Canadian Palladium Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.