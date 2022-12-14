Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 73.5%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the November 15th total of 1,440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 780.6 days.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.



