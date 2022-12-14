Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 118.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

