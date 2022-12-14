Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 100.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY remained flat at $42.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. China National Building Material has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $72.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

