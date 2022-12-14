Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Increases By 66.7%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNBX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

