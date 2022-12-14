Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Declines By 45.0%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Price Performance
Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,032. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.