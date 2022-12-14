Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Declines By 45.0%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Price Performance

Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,032. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

