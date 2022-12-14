Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 88.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DPSGY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.16) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($45.26) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($67.37) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

