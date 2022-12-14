Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Expands By 557.5%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 557.5% from the November 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,384. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,596,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

