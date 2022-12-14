Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Expands By 557.5%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 557.5% from the November 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,384. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
