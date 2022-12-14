Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 61.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

EFR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 218,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,636. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

