Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 353.8%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.26) to €9.70 ($10.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.68) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

ETCMY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1726 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

