Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Drops By 66.7%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €29.60 ($31.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,389. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

