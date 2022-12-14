Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Grows By 44.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.4 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

