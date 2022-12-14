Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Grows By 44.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.4 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
