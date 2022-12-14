Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Increases By 56.3%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVIW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

