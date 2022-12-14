Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expands By 45.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FCNCA traded down $14.12 on Wednesday, hitting $744.82. 144,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $818.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 67.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
