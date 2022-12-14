Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 389.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 389.8% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,068. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

