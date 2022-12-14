Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Decreases By 80.8%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned about 4.44% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

