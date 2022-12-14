Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Declines By 71.4%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

H2O Innovation stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

