Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Increases By 45.2%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Horizon Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZON remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

