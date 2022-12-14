Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Increases By 223.9%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 48,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.41. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($12.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by ($7.42). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,356.41% and a negative return on equity of 169.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

