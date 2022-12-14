Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Expands By 433.3%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.12) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

