Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Expands By 433.3%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Further Reading
