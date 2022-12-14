Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Expands By 433.3%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Intertek Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.12) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.