Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 52.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,667,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,210. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

