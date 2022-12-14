Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Declines By 79.6%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 580,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lifeist Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,820. Lifeist Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

