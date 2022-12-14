Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 290.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,316. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

