Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Increases By 196.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the November 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 24,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,967. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.