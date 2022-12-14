Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Increases By 196.5%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the November 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 24,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,967. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
