Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Increases By 45.7%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.5 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $16.60 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

