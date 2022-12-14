Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expands By 44.3%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 468,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Methanex by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 232,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,620. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

